Visiting Seychelles? Relish these authentic dishes

An archipelago in the Indian Ocean , Seychelles features a diverse culinary landscape. The local cuisine is a mix of African, French, Chinese, and Indian influences. From this fusion, a range of unique and flavorful vegetarian snacks have emerged. A glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of the islands, these snacks are a must-try for anyone visiting or exploring Seychellois cuisine.

Snack 1 Breadfruit chips delight Breadfruit chips are a widely loved snack in Seychelles. These are thinly sliced breadfruit fried crisp and offer a wonderful crunch with every bite. Breadfruit chips are often seasoned with salt or spices to add flavor. They can be eaten on their own or served with dips like chutney or salsa for flavor.

Snack 2 Cassava fritters crunch Cassava fritters are another favorite snack in Seychelles. Grated cassava is combined with herbs and spices before being shaped into small patties and deep-fried till golden brown. These fritters have a delightful texture and can be served as an appetizer or side dish. They are often served with tangy sauces that enhance their savory flavor.

Snack 3 Lentil samosas savory treats Lentil samosas add an Indian twist to Seychellois snacks. Stuffed with spiced lentils wrapped in crispy pastry shells, these ones are a burst of flavors in every bite. Traditionally, they are deep-fried until golden brown and served hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce on the side.