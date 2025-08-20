Must-try snacks from South Korea

From savory to sweet, South Korea is known for its lively food culture and offers a plethora of snacks for all kinds of taste buds. If you are someone who enjoys vegetarian delicacies, there are plenty of lip-smacking South Korean snacks for you to try. Not only do they speak of the rich culinary traditions of the country, but they also offer a unique taste.

Dish 1 Tteokbokki: A spicy rice cake delight Tteokbokki is a famous street food that consists of chewy rice cakes cooked in hot and sweet sauce. The dish is usually topped with green onions and sesame seeds, which adds an extra hint of flavor and texture. You can find this dish easily at street vendors and markets throughout South Korea. The spicy gochujang sauce combined with soft rice cakes makes for an irresistible snack for anyone who loves bold flavors.

Dish 2 Hotteok: Sweet pancake treats Hotteok is another sweet pancake that is filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped nuts. This snack is particularly famous during the winters when its warm filling comforts you against the cold weather. Hotteok is easily available at many street stalls across South Korea, giving you the perfect combination of sweetness and warmth with every bite.

Dish 3 Bindaetteok: Savory mung bean pancakes Bindaetteok are savory pancakes of ground mung beans combined with vegetables such as kimchi or green onions. The pancakes are pan-fried until crispy from the outside while remaining soft from the inside. Served as an appetizer or side dish, these can also be enjoyed as an independent snack for their hearty nature.