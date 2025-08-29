Must-try snacks in Australia

Australia has a diverse range of vegetarian snacks that backpackers exploring the country won't be able to resist. With its multicultural influences, the Australian snack scene has so much variety, it's mind-boggling. From traditional to modern, these snacks are not just lip-smacking but also the perfect travel companion. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks you can easily find across Australia.

Snack 1 Savor the classic vegemite sandwich The iconic Aussie snack that every backpacker must try is the vegemite sandwich. Consisting of a spread of vegemite on bread, the snack features a distinctly salty and savory flavor. It's usually combined with butter or avocado to neutralize the intense flavor. Available at most cafes and supermarkets, this is a budget-friendly option for those wanting to indulge in an authentic Aussie classic.

Snack 2 Delight in fresh avocado toast Avocado toast has become a staple for health-conscious travelers down under. This simple yet delicious snack features mashed avocado smeared on toasted bread, usually garnished with toppings like tomatoes, feta cheese, or seeds. It's readily available across cafes and provides a healthy option rich in healthy fats and vitamins.

Snack 3 Enjoy crispy falafel wraps Another amazing vegetarian option available all throughout Australia is falafel wraps. These wraps usually consist of crispy falafel balls made from chickpeas or fava beans, wrapped in flatbread with fresh veggies and tahini sauce. They make for a fulfilling meal that you can eat on the go while discovering new places.

Snack 4 Relish sweet potato fries Sweet potato fries have become a popular food trend as a delicious replacement for regular fries in Australia. These are prepared from sliced sweet potatoes that are baked or fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Usually seasoned with herbs or spices such as paprika or rosemary, they make for a delicious sweet and savory snack.