Truth about spicy foods: Myth v/s facts

Many people think eating spicy foods can give you stomach ulcers, but that's a misconception. Stomach ulcers are mostly caused by an infection with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori or use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Though spicy foods may irritate an existing ulcer, they don't cause them. Knowing the real causes of stomach ulcers can help dispel myths and guide better dietary choices.

#1 The real culprits behind ulcers Stomach ulcers are commonly associated with Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium that infects the stomach lining. It weakens the stomach's protective mucus layer and allows acid to form sores or ulcers. Another prevalent reason is prolonged use of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like aspirin and ibuprofen, which can wear out the stomach lining over time. These factors overshadow any dietary choice involving spices by miles.

#2 Spicy foods: A misunderstood element Spicy foods have long fallen under the blame of causing discomfort among sensitive digestive systems. However, they don't directly cause ulcers. Capsaicin (in chili peppers) may even stimulate the stomach lining's protective mechanisms rather than harm it. For some, spicy foods may aggravate symptoms if an ulcer already exists but aren't responsible for creating them.

#3 Dietary choices for ulcer management For those dealing with ulcers already or looking to avoid them, a balanced diet is important. Having plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables can help in healing and reducing inflammation. Staying away from excessive habits is also important since these habits can aggravate ulcer conditions. One should consult healthcare professionals for personalized dietary advice based on their health needs.