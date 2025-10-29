How to handle a napkin gracefully at any dinner table

Napkin etiquette is a subtle yet important part of dining manners, which can make a world of difference in how you are perceived at the table. While most of us are aware of the basic rule of placing a napkin on our lap, other lesser-known practices can help you appear more polished and respectful. Here are five important napkin etiquette rules that you may not know.

Unfolding technique The proper way to unfold your napkin When you sit down at the table, wait for the host to unfold their napkin before you do. Once they do, unfold your napkin gently and place it on your lap. Do not shake it open like a flag; this is considered rude in many cultures. The idea is to handle it with care and grace.

Post-meal position Napkin placement after meals After eating, place your napkin loosely on the table next to your plate, not on it. This signals to the staff that you have finished your meal. Folding it neatly might give the impression that you are trying to hide it or prolong the meal.

During use Using napkins during meals Use your napkin to dab your mouth when necessary, but never wipe your face or hands with it excessively. If food spills or stains occur, discreetly use the corner of the napkin to clean them up without drawing attention.

Formal occasions Napkin etiquette at formal events At formal events, wait until everyone has been served before unfolding your napkin. If the meal is served in courses, only use your napkin between courses if necessary. This shows patience and respect for the dining experience.