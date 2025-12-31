Napkin folding is an art: Begin with these styles

Napkin folding is an art that can elevate any dining experience, be it a casual family meal or a grand celebration. With a few simple folds, you can transform ordinary napkins into elegant table decorations. This guide will take you through five beginner-friendly napkin folding styles that are easy to master and add a touch of sophistication to your dining table.

Style 1 The classic triangle fold The classic triangle fold is one of the most basic and widely used napkin folds. Simply lay the napkin flat, fold it in half diagonally, and you have a triangle that can be placed on plates or beside cutlery. This style is perfect for everyday meals and sets a neat, tidy tone for any occasion.

Style 2 The envelope fold The envelope fold adds a formal touch by creating a pocket in the napkin. Start by folding the napkin in half horizontally, then fold the sides toward the center to form an envelope shape. This fold is ideal for holding utensils or small menu cards, making it perfect for formal dinners.

Style 3 The fan fold The fan fold adds flair to your table setting with its pleated design. Start by placing the napkin flat and then make small accordion-like folds from one end to the other. Once done, stand it up with the pleats fanned out like a peacock tail. This style works well for special occasions where you want to impress guests.

Style 4 The Rose Bud Fold The rose bud fold adds a romantic touch to your table decor. Start by rolling up one quarter of the napkin tightly from one corner to the center point. Continue rolling until you reach the other corner and secure it with a ring holder or string at the base. Fluff out the top portion slightly to resemble a rose bud.