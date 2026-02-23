Natto: All about this traditional Japanese dish

Natto, a traditional Japanese dish made from fermented soybeans, is gaining attention for its potential benefits in supporting bone health. Rich in nutrients and unique compounds, natto offers several advantages that may contribute to stronger bones. Its distinctive fermentation process enhances the bioavailability of certain nutrients, making them more accessible to the body. Here are some key insights into how natto can be beneficial for bone health.

#1 Rich source of vitamin K2 Natto is famous for being a rich source of vitamin K2, which is essential for bone health. Vitamin K2 helps in the proper utilization of calcium in the bones and teeth, preventing it from depositing in the arteries. This helps in keeping bones strong and healthy. Including natto in your diet can ensure you get enough vitamin K2 to support your skeletal system.

#2 High protein content The high protein content in natto also contributes to bone health. Proteins are essential for building and repairing tissues, including bones. The soy protein found in natto provides all the essential amino acids required for maintaining muscle mass and bone density. Adding natto to your meals can be an easy way to boost your protein intake while enjoying its unique flavor.

#3 Presence of nattokinase enzyme Nattokinase is an enzyme that is unique to fermented soybeans like natto. It has been studied for its potential cardiovascular benefits by breaking down fibrin, a protein involved in blood clotting. While this may not directly impact bones, improved circulation can ensure that nutrients reach bone tissues more efficiently, indirectly supporting their health.

