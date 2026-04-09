Want to keep pests away? These plants can help

Urban gardens are the best way to bring a slice of nature into the concrete jungle. But maintaining them can be tough, especially when it comes to keeping them pest-free. Luckily, several outdoor plants can naturally beautify your garden while keeping pests at bay. These plants not only add to the aesthetics of your space but also create a balanced ecosystem. Here are five such plants that can make your urban garden a haven.

Plant 1 Lavender: A fragrant solution Lavender is known for its beautiful fragrance and pest-repelling properties. The scent of lavender is said to keep mosquitoes, moths, and even some rodents at bay. It flourishes in well-drained soil and requires plenty of sunlight, making it perfect for urban gardens with limited space. Plus, lavender's purple flowers add a pop of color to any garden setting.

Plant 2 Marigolds: Brighten up while deterring pests Marigolds are bright flowers that serve a dual purpose in gardens. They deter nematodes and aphids with their scent, and attract beneficial insects like ladybugs with their nectar. Marigolds are easy to grow from seeds or seedlings and flourish in a variety of soil types, making them perfect for urban gardeners looking for low-maintenance options.

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Plant 3 Basil: Culinary herb with protective benefits Basil is not just an essential culinary herb, but also a natural pest repellent. The strong aroma of basil keeps flies and mosquitoes at bay, while attracting pollinators like bees with its flowers. Basil needs warm temperatures and plenty of sunlight to thrive, making it perfect for sunny urban gardens.

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Plant 4 Rosemary: Aromatic defense against pests Rosemary is an aromatic herb that provides natural pest control by repelling insects like cabbage moths and beetles with its strong scent. This hardy plant requires minimal water once established, making it ideal for drought-tolerant urban gardens. Rosemary's evergreen leaves add texture year-round, while providing culinary uses.