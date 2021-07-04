#HealthBytes: Some effective, natural ways to fix hormonal imbalance

Unhealthy lifestyle, hormones declining with age lead to hormonal imbalance in the majority of population

Hormones are chemical messengers that have a profound impact on your physical, mental, and emotional health. The endocrine glands produce the hormones needed for carrying out various processes in the body. However, today's lifestyle and a fast-paced world have led to a majority of people suffering from hormonal imbalances. This article explores some effective ways to help you keep your hormonal balance in check.

Stress reduction

Practice stress-relieving techniques like meditation and yoga

Cortisol helps the body cope with stress over the long term, while adrenaline provides the energy boost to respond to immediate danger. However, chronic stress elevates the levels of both these hormones and this can lead to diseases like obesity, high blood pressure, anxiety, etc. Engaging in stress-relieving activities like yoga and meditation is a proven way to keep these hormones in check.

Proteins

Adequate intake of protein with every meal is important

Proteins influence the release of hormones that regulate food intake. Several studies suggest that adequate protein intake decreases the levels of the hunger hormones while stimulating the production of hormones that will help you feel full. Hence, consuming high-protein food items with every meal is important to balance these hormones. For this, experts suggest a minimum of 20-30gm of protein intake for every meal.

Exercise

Regular exercises help in managing insulin levels

Insulin allows cells to take up sugar from the bloodstream and use it for energy. However, even a slight increase above normal levels can cause heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer. Studies suggest that engaging in regular physical activity will help in improving insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin levels. Walking, running, jogging, or a combination of resistance and aerobic training seem to be beneficial.

Sleep

Healthy sleeping patterns have a strong influence on regulating hormones

The quality of sleep has a strong impact on your hormone levels. Studies show that poor sleep patterns have a major impact on various hormones like insulin, cortisol, leptin, and ghrelin. This can cause increased stress, unhealthy food habits, and food cravings, etc. In order to balance your hormones, it is important to get at least 7-8 hours of good quality sleep every night.