Nawaz Sharif's grandson's bride stuns in Indian designers, sparking buzz

Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif , recently tied the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail in Lahore . The star-studded wedding was attended by prominent figures including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar. The bride, a granddaughter of senior politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar, made headlines for her choice of outfits designed by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani.

Mehendi ceremony Rohail's mehendi outfit: A Sabyasachi creation For the mehendi ceremony, held at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore, Rohail opted for a lehenga by Mukherjee. The unique blend of pastel pink and green hues added to her overall glamor. She completed her look with heavy polki jewelry, a neat bun hairstyle, and flawless makeup including mascara-laden lashes and a pink lip shade.

Wedding attire Rohail's wedding day look: A Tarun Tahiliani saree On her wedding day, Rohail chose to wear a red saree by designer Tahiliani. The ensemble featured a double dupatta and a veil. Instead of traditional jewelry, she opted for a modern diamond set with a large blue emerald stone at its center. The understated piece complemented her outfit perfectly. She also carried a matching potli bag with the saree, while her diamond bangles and rings were from Karat jewelers.

