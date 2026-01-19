Nawaz Sharif's grandson's bride stuns in Indian designers, sparking buzz
What's the story
Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, recently tied the knot with Shanzay Ali Rohail in Lahore. The star-studded wedding was attended by prominent figures including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy PM Ishaq Dar. The bride, a granddaughter of senior politician Sheikh Rohail Asghar, made headlines for her choice of outfits designed by Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani.
Mehendi ceremony
Rohail's mehendi outfit: A Sabyasachi creation
For the mehendi ceremony, held at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore, Rohail opted for a lehenga by Mukherjee. The unique blend of pastel pink and green hues added to her overall glamor. She completed her look with heavy polki jewelry, a neat bun hairstyle, and flawless makeup including mascara-laden lashes and a pink lip shade.
Wedding attire
Rohail's wedding day look: A Tarun Tahiliani saree
On her wedding day, Rohail chose to wear a red saree by designer Tahiliani. The ensemble featured a double dupatta and a veil. Instead of traditional jewelry, she opted for a modern diamond set with a large blue emerald stone at its center. The understated piece complemented her outfit perfectly. She also carried a matching potli bag with the saree, while her diamond bangles and rings were from Karat jewelers.
Reception attire
Rohail's reception look and online buzz
Rohail's reception look was designed by a Pakistani designer, but details about the outfit are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, netizens from Pakistan questioned Rohail for opting for Indian designers, especially when tensions between the two countries are exceptionally hightened. On the other hand, few Indians tweeted in jest, asking, if Mukherjee and Taurani should be declared "deshdrohi" for delivering clothes to Pakistani customers.