Ideas to arrange nesting tables creatively

Nesting tables are the most versatile furniture pieces that can be used for a variety of purposes in home decor. These space-saving tables fit perfectly in small spaces and can be used for a number of functions, from side tables to coffee tables. With the right arrangement, nesting tables can elevate your home's aesthetic and functionality. Here are five creative ways to arrange nesting tables in home decor.

Tip 1 Create a layered coffee table Arrange nesting tables as a layered coffee table in your living room. Place the largest table at the center and arrange smaller ones around it. This arrangement provides ample surface area for books, magazines, and decorative items while maintaining an open feel in the room. The layered effect adds depth and interest to your space without overwhelming it.

Tip 2 Use as bedside tables Transform nesting tables into bedside tables by placing them on either side of your bed. This arrangement provides additional storage space for lamps, alarm clocks, and personal items without taking up too much space. Choose nesting tables with drawers or shelves for added functionality, while keeping the look cohesive with your bedroom's style.

Tip 3 Incorporate into entryway design Incorporate nesting tables into your entryway design by placing them against a wall or near a door. Use them as a surface for keys, mail, or decorative pieces like vases and picture frames. The compact nature of nesting tables makes them ideal for entryways where space is limited but style should not be compromised.

Tip 4 Utilize in outdoor spaces Utilize nesting tables in outdoor spaces like patios or balconies by arranging them together as one unit when not in use. When needed, separate them out to create additional surfaces for drinks or snacks during gatherings. Opt for weather-resistant materials to ensure durability against outdoor elements while maintaining aesthetic appeal.