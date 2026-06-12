Nettle is loaded with vitamins and minerals crucial for your health

Nettle: The overlooked herb with big health benefits

By Vinita Jain 10:06 am Jun 12, 202610:06 am

What's the story

Nettle, a plant that is often overlooked, is packed with nutrients that can do wonders for your health. Traditionally known for its sting, nettle is now being recognized for its potential health benefits. From boosting immunity to improving skin health, nettle has a lot to offer. Let's take a look at the various ways nettle can benefit your well-being, and why you should consider adding it to your diet.