Neutral tones 101: 5 must-haves for every wardrobe
What's the story
Neutral tones are a classic choice in fashion, providing versatility and elegance at the same time.
They can be easily paired with each other to create numerous looks for every occasion.
By adding neutral pieces to your closet, you can make your style choices easier while looking as chic as ever.
Here are five must-have pieces that can bring you an effortless fashion statement using neutral tones.
Outerwear
Classic beige trench coat
A beige trench coat is a wardrobe staple, isn't it?
Not only does it serve the purpose of being functional, but it also adds a punch of style to your look.
Whether you layer it over a casual or a formal outfit, it is appropriate for any weather.
The classic design makes sure it never goes out of fashion, making it worth the money.
Tops
White button-down shirt
A white button down shirt also remains a versatile piece, easily dressed up or down for any occasion.
Paired with jeans, it achieves a casual look, or tucked into tailored trousers for a more polished appearance.
Its simplicity and adaptability allow it to blend seamlessly with other neutral pieces, enhancing any wardrobe with its timeless appeal.
Knitwear
Grey knit sweater
A gray knit sweater epitomizes comfort and warmth, mixing style and functionality effortlessly.
It pairs perfectly with a range of shades, from the lightest pastels to the deepest blacks, making it an absolute must-have for layering as temperatures dip.
Opting for one made from high-quality fabrics not only guarantees it ages well but also retains its look and feel, promising longevity and appeal.
Bottoms
Black tailored trousers
Black tailored trousers are an absolute staple of any wardrobe, without which putting together a chic outfit is an impossible task.
They provide the perfect silhouette to match with a plethora of tops from classy blouses to relaxed t-shirts.
The trick is to invest in a well-fitted pair, so they can be dressed up and down across settings and occasions.
They're a fashion must-have!
Footwear
Nude ballet flats
Nude ballet flats are a great way to stay comfortable without compromising on elegance.
Their neutral shade goes with almost everything, making them perfect for casual outings as well as more formal events.
Opting for quality materials ensures that they remain comfortable all day long without having to compromise on style.