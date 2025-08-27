New Zealand launches campaign to help this snail find love

Ned, a rare left-coiling snail discovered in New Zealand , is facing a major challenge in finding a mate. The problem has led to a nationwide campaign to help him find love. Most garden snails have right-coiling shells, but Ned's unique left-coiling shell has caused his reproductive organs to be reversed. This condition occurs in about one in every 40,000 snails and makes mating with other snails difficult.

Discovery details How Ned was discovered Ned was discovered in a Wairarapa backyard, an hour north of Wellington. The find was made by illustrator and author Giselle Clarkson while she was digging vegetables. Initially thinking it was a different species, Clarkson soon realized the snail's shell coiled on the left side, making it unique. She had previously encountered left-coiling snails while working at New Zealand Geographic magazine.

Nationwide effort Campaign to find a mate for Ned After discovering Ned's uniqueness, Clarkson gave him a home in a fishbowl and informed the New Zealand Geographic magazine. They have since started a nationwide campaign asking people to check their gardens and parks for left-coiling snails. Anyone who finds one is urged to contact the magazine. The campaign hopes to connect people with nature while also raising awareness about gardening and natural world intricacies.

Ned and Jeremy Unusual snail stories that amazed the world Ned may be rare, but his story is not the first to capture public attention. Back in 2017, an international search was launched to find a mate for Jeremy, another lonely left-handed snail discovered in London. Two eligible left-spiraling snails were found, but they made headlines when they ended up pairing with each other. Jeremy eventually mated with one of them and produced offspring with exclusively right-spiraling shells before passing away at the age of two.