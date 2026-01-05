Nicolas Maduro's arrest photos spark surge in Nike tracksuit sales
What's the story
The recent custody pictures of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have sparked an unexpected surge in the demand for his gray Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit. The athleisure wear gained immense popularity after a photo of Maduro with his eyes blindfolded was shared on X by US President Donald Trump. This led to a massive Google search spike for 'Nike Tech Fleece,' with many sizes now running low on stock.
Product details
Nike Tech Fleece: A blend of comfort and style
The Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit, which is currently priced at a discounted rate of $101.97, comes in multiple colors. It's made from a blend of cotton and recycled polyester fabric, featuring the signature tape-reinforced tech pocket. The use of recycled polyester helps reduce waste and carbon emissions by around 30% compared to virgin polyester.