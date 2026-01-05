Many sizes are now running low on stock or are sold out

Nicolas Maduro's arrest photos spark surge in Nike tracksuit sales

By Mudit Dube 05:36 pm Jan 05, 202605:36 pm

What's the story

The recent custody pictures of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have sparked an unexpected surge in the demand for his gray Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit. The athleisure wear gained immense popularity after a photo of Maduro with his eyes blindfolded was shared on X by US President Donald Trump. This led to a massive Google search spike for 'Nike Tech Fleece,' with many sizes now running low on stock.