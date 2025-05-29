Natural, non-toxic sprays to remove dog odors
What's the story
We all love our furry companions, but more often than not, they also leave behind a stench.
Most commercial sprays are replete with harsh chemicals that may not be safe for your pets or the environment.
Making your own non-toxic DIY sprays can be a safer, more economical alternative.
These home-made remedies use basic kitchen ingredients and keep your home smelling fresh without compromising on safety.
Simple mix
Vinegar and water solution
A mixture of white vinegar and water makes an effective odor neutralizer.
Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. This solution works well on fabrics, carpets and even directly on your pet's bedding.
The vinegar smell goes away quickly, leaving a fresh scent behind while removing dog odors effectively.
Natural deodorizer
Baking soda spray
Baking soda is widely known for its deodorizing properties.
To prepare this spray, simply dissolve two tablespoons of baking soda in two cups of warm water.
Pour the solution in a spray bottle, and use it on areas where dog smells linger.
Baking soda absorbs odors naturally without leaving behind any harmful residues.
Citrus boost
Lemon juice freshener
Lemon juice provides an excellent natural solution for pet smells with its fresh citrus scent.
Simply mix one part lemon juice with three parts water in a spray bottle for an amazing deodorizing spray.
The acidity of lemon juice neutralizes bad smells while adding a pleasant scent to your home.
Aromatic blend
Essential oil infusion
Essential oils can also add lovely scents while helping conceal unwanted odors from pets.
For an aromatic blend, add ten drops of lavender or eucalyptus essential oil to one cup of distilled water in a spray bottle.
This mix refreshes spaces where dogs spend most of their time without being overpowering or unsafe for them when used correctly.