Northern Spain's most peaceful coastal boardwalks: A list
What's the story
Northern Spain's coastline is dotted with beautiful boardwalks that give you a chance to explore the serene beauty of the region. These paths, which cover a variety of terrains and views, are ideal for those looking for peace and quiet in nature. From rocky cliffs to sandy beaches, these boardwalks offer a unique chance to experience the diverse ecosystems and cultural heritage of northern Spain.
#1
Discovering the Camino de Santiago Coastal Route
The Camino de Santiago Coastal Route is a famous path that runs along the northern coast. This route gives walkers a chance to explore quaint fishing villages and enjoy stunning ocean views. The path is well-marked and offers a mix of flat stretches and gentle inclines, making it accessible for most walkers. Along the way, you can find several rest areas where you can relax and soak in the peaceful surroundings.
#2
Exploring Playa de la Concha boardwalk
Playa de la Concha in San Sebastian is famous for its beautiful beach and scenic boardwalk. The promenade around the beach is perfect for a leisurely stroll or cycling. With palm trees lining the path and benches to sit, this place is perfect for those who want to enjoy the sun without the crowd. The area is also dotted with cafes where you can grab a drink.
#3
Strolling through Picos de Europa trails
The Picos de Europa National Park has several trails that lead to breathtaking views of mountains and valleys. The boardwalks here are well-maintained, giving visitors a chance to explore without disturbing the delicate ecosystem. From easy walks to more challenging hikes, the park has something for everyone, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers.
#4
Enjoying Arousa Island's scenic pathways
Arousa Island has a network of scenic pathways that wind through its lush landscapes. These pathways give you a chance to see local flora and fauna up close while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding waters. The island's calm environment makes it an ideal spot for quiet contemplation or picnicking with family and friends.
#5
Experiencing Cantabrian Sea vistas along Senda Litoral
The Senda Litoral stretches along Spain's Cantabrian Sea coast, from Basque Country to Galicia. This coastal path offers stunning views of cliffs, beaches, and unique rock formations. It's a paradise for nature lovers, with opportunities to spot dolphins and seabirds. The trail is well-marked and maintained, ensuring safety and accessibility.