Northern Spain's most peaceful coastal boardwalks: A list

Northern Spain 's coastline is dotted with beautiful boardwalks that give you a chance to explore the serene beauty of the region. These paths, which cover a variety of terrains and views, are ideal for those looking for peace and quiet in nature. From rocky cliffs to sandy beaches, these boardwalks offer a unique chance to experience the diverse ecosystems and cultural heritage of northern Spain.

#1 Discovering the Camino de Santiago Coastal Route The Camino de Santiago Coastal Route is a famous path that runs along the northern coast. This route gives walkers a chance to explore quaint fishing villages and enjoy stunning ocean views. The path is well-marked and offers a mix of flat stretches and gentle inclines, making it accessible for most walkers. Along the way, you can find several rest areas where you can relax and soak in the peaceful surroundings.

#2 Exploring Playa de la Concha boardwalk Playa de la Concha in San Sebastian is famous for its beautiful beach and scenic boardwalk. The promenade around the beach is perfect for a leisurely stroll or cycling. With palm trees lining the path and benches to sit, this place is perfect for those who want to enjoy the sun without the crowd. The area is also dotted with cafes where you can grab a drink.

#3 Strolling through Picos de Europa trails The Picos de Europa National Park has several trails that lead to breathtaking views of mountains and valleys. The boardwalks here are well-maintained, giving visitors a chance to explore without disturbing the delicate ecosystem. From easy walks to more challenging hikes, the park has something for everyone, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers.

#4 Enjoying Arousa Island's scenic pathways Arousa Island has a network of scenic pathways that wind through its lush landscapes. These pathways give you a chance to see local flora and fauna up close while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding waters. The island's calm environment makes it an ideal spot for quiet contemplation or picnicking with family and friends.