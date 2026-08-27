5 famous sights in Norway that are honestly overrated
What's the story
Norway is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, but not all tourist spots are worth the hype. Some places tend to be overcrowded, expensive, or just not as unique as they are made out to be. Here, we take a look at some of these overrated spots and suggest some alternatives that offer a more authentic Norwegian experience, without the crowds or high prices.
#1
Overcrowded fjord cruises
Fjord cruises are often touted as a must-do in Norway. However, they can get extremely crowded during peak seasons, leaving you with a less than peaceful experience.
The beauty of the fjords is best enjoyed away from the throngs of tourists.
Instead of going on a packed cruise, you can explore smaller boat tours or kayak rentals for a more intimate encounter with Norway's natural beauty.
#2
Expensive attractions in Oslo
Oslo has several attractions that can be quite expensive, such as museums and galleries with steep entry fees.
While these places are culturally rich, they may not be worth the price tag for everyone.
Instead of shelling out money for pricey tickets, consider visiting free attractions like parks and public art installations that give you a taste of Oslo's charm without burning a hole in your pocket.
#3
Tourist traps at Geirangerfjord
Geirangerfjord is one of Norway's most photographed places, but it has also become a tourist trap.
The area is swamped with tourists in summer, and local businesses have jacked up prices because of the demand.
To avoid the crowd, you can visit lesser-known fjords like Aurlandsfjord or Naeroyfjord, which offer equally breathtaking views, minus the touristy chaos.
#4
High prices at Lofoten Islands resorts
Lofoten Islands are known for their dramatic scenery and picturesque villages, but accommodation prices can be exorbitant during peak season.
Many resorts charge premium rates due to high demand from tourists seeking to experience this iconic destination.
For budget-conscious travelers, consider staying in nearby areas like Vestvagoy or Evenes, where lodging options are more affordable yet still provide access to stunning landscapes.
#5
Crowded streets in Bergen's Bryggen district
Bergen's Bryggen district is famous for its colorful wooden buildings and historic significance.
However, it also gets extremely crowded with tourists all year round, making it hard to enjoy its beauty.
To avoid the crowd, explore other parts of Bergen, such as Mount Floyen or Troldhaugen, which offer stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere, away from the usual tourist spots.