You must explore these ancient temples in Odisha

Odisha , an eastern state of India, has some of the most stunning ancient temples, which give a peek into the rich cultural heritage of the region. Not only the architectural marvels are historically important, but also their intricate designs and spiritual feel are worth the time. If you are a discerning traveler looking for something offbeat, these hidden gems will take you back in time.

#1 The majestic Lingaraj Temple One of Odisha's largest and oldest temples, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar is an absolute must-visit. Dedicated to a revered figure, the temple displays the quintessential Kalinga architectural style with its towering spire, and detailed carvings. Constructed in the 11th century, it is a testimony to the craftsmanship of ancient artisans. You can explore its sprawling complex and admire various shrines within its premises.

#2 The intricate Mukteshwar Temple Mukteshwar Temple is famous for its beautiful carvings and ornate torana(gateway). Commonly called the Gem of Odisha, this temple is a fine example of early Kalinga architecture with its graceful sculptures showcasing scenes from Hindu mythology. Built in the 10th century, it is an important landmark for people looking to study temple art forms. Its calm surroundings make it a peaceful retreat for visitors.

#3 The iconic Sun Temple at Konark The Sun Temple at Konark is an epitome of Odisha's architectural excellence. Modeled as a gigantic chariot with exquisitely carved wheels and horses, this UNESCO World Heritage Site was constructed in the 13th century by King Narasimhadeva I. Though in a state of partial ruin today, it still mesmerizes visitors with its magnificence and detailed stonework highlighting various facets of life in that time.