Dragon fruit: A natural fix for gut health

Dragon fruit, or pitaya, is an exotic fruit famous for its health benefits. Visually striking, it's packed with nutrients that improve digestion. Its high fiber content, along with a trove of vitamins and minerals, makes dragon fruit an excellent choice for improving digestive health. Here's how it helps the digestive system.

#1 High fiber content for better digestion Dragon fruit makes an amazing source of dietary fiber, which is essential for a healthy digestive system. Eating fiber-rich foods ensures that bowel movements are regulated by adding bulk to the stool and making them regular. A single serving of dragon fruit gives about three grams of fiber, which will contribute significantly towards the daily recommended intake for adults.

#2 Prebiotics support gut health Prebiotics are compounds present in specific foods that encourage the growth of good bacteria in the gut. Dragon fruit is rich in oligosaccharides, which serve as prebiotics, and help keep a balanced gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome ensures proper digestion and nutrient absorption, while minimizing the risk of gastrointestinal problems.

#3 Hydration boosts digestive function Staying hydrated is the key to optimal digestion, and dragon fruit can help you stay hydrated with its high water content. This tropical fruit is made of 90% water, making it an excellent choice to keep your body hydrated. Proper hydration helps break down food better and ensures it passes through the digestive tract smoothly.