Onam 2025: Traditional games played during the festival

Onam is not just about pookalam and sadya - it's also about games that bring people together. Known as onakalikal, these traditional sports celebrate unity, strength, and joy. From tug of war to archery, every game carries cultural meaning and festive cheer. Played in villages and towns across Kerala, these contests remind us that Onam is a celebration of body, mind, and community spirit.

#1 Tug of War (Vadamvali) Tug of War, or vadamvali, is one of the most thrilling Onam games. Two teams pull on opposite sides of a rope, testing strength, coordination, and determination. Villages often cheer loudly, making it a highlight of onakalikal. The victory symbolizes unity and resilience, showing that collective effort always outweighs individual strength in Kerala's festive spirit.

#2 Archery (Ambeyyal) Archery, or ambeyyal, reflects Kerala's ancient martial traditions. During Onam, participants test their precision by shooting arrows at targets, often placed at challenging distances. Unlike modern archery, this folk version values focus, balance, and patience over equipment. With villagers cheering every perfect shot, ambeyyal adds a timeless heroic touch to the joyous Onam festival.

#3 Kuttiyum kolum Kuttiyum kolum is Kerala's traditional bat-and-ball game, enjoyed especially during Onam. A small stick (kutti) is struck with a larger stick (kolu), sending it flying. The opposing team then tries to catch or stop it. Known for its quick reflexes and playful competition, the game resembles cricket in spirit.

#4 Kayyankali Kayyankali is a raw test of strength and stamina, often described as traditional wrestling. Participants grapple in open fields, cheered by crowds during Onam. Once popular among farmers, kayyankali showcased physical endurance and masculine pride. Today, it's celebrated as a cultural heritage game that symbolizes courage, resilience, and the warrior spirit within onakalikal festivities.