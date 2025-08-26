Fix ear pain with onion juice

Onion juice has long been used as a natural remedy to relieve mild ear pain. This simple home remedy is said to have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which can help in relieving discomfort. While this is not a replacement for professional medical advice, many swear by this method for relief. Here are some tips to use onion juice effectively for mild ear pain relief.

#1 How onion juice works Onion juice has sulfur compounds that are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help reduce swelling and irritation inside the ear canal, giving you temporary relief from mild pain. Further, onions also have antibacterial properties that may help fight off minor infections causing the discomfort.

#2 Preparing onion juice at home To make onion juice, peel and chop a fresh onion into small pieces. Put the chopped onion in a clean cloth or cheesecloth and squeeze out the juice into a bowl. Make sure that there are no solid particles left in the liquid before using it. This freshly extracted juice can then be used as a part of your home remedy routine.

Tip 1 Application method for relief Before applying onion juice, make sure it's at room temperature or slightly warm but not hot. Using a clean dropper or cotton ball, gently place one or two drops of the juice into the affected ear while lying on your side with the painful ear facing up. Allow it to sit for about five minutes before draining out any excess liquid by tilting your head.