If you love stories about friendship, read these books 

Oprah Winfrey has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration through her work, especially in the world of literature. Her list of favorite childhood books gives us a glimpse into the stories that shaped her outlook on life. These books not only entertained but also imparted important life lessons and values. From these timeless stories, you can find inspiration and hope for your own life.

Pioneer spirit 'Little House on the Prairie' by Laura Ingalls Wilder Little House on the Prairie is a series that gives a peek into the life of the Ingalls family as they travel across America. The books highlight themes of resilience, perseverance, and family bonds. Oprah has praised this series for its portrayal of overcoming adversity and cherishing simple joys in life. The pioneer spirit depicted in these stories continues to inspire readers to face challenges with courage.

Transformation & healing 'The Secret Garden' by Frances Hodgson Burnett The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, who discovers a hidden garden that transforms her life. Through this journey, she learns about friendship, compassion, and personal growth. Oprah has often mentioned how this book emphasizes the power of nature to heal and transform lives. It serves as a reminder that even in the darkest times, there is always room for growth and renewal.

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Good vs evil 'A Wrinkle in Time' by Madeleine L'Engle A Wrinkle in Time takes readers on an intergalactic adventure with Meg Murry as she battles evil forces with love and courage. This novel explores themes of good versus evil, self-acceptance, and the importance of believing in oneself. Oprah has called it one of her favorite childhood reads because it encourages readers to embrace their uniqueness while standing up against negativity.

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Imagination & optimism 'Anne of Green Gables' by LM Montgomery Anne of Green Gables introduces us to Anne Shirley, an imaginative girl who finds a new home at Green Gables. Her optimism and creativity breathe life into those around her, teaching them to see beauty in the ordinary. Oprah has spoken about how Anne's story inspires hope by showing the power of imagination to change lives.