Oprah Winfrey recommends these books that teach empathy
What's the story
Renowned media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey has always advocated for personal growth and understanding.
Her book club picks are often centered around the themes of love and empathy, giving readers a glimpse into human relationships.
These books teach you how to connect with people on a deeper level.
Here are some of Oprah's top picks exploring these themes, each with their unique take on love and empathy.
Emotional growth
'The Road Less Traveled' by M. Scott Peck
The Road Less Traveled explores the intricacies of emotional growth through love and discipline.
The author stresses on self-awareness to build meaningful relationships.
By getting to the heart of their own emotions, people can empathize better with others, leading to deeper connections.
This book pushes readers to face their fears and be vulnerable in order to grow.
Conscious living
'A New Earth' by Eckhart Tolle
A New Earth revolves around living consciously, to deepen empathy towards others.
The author explains how ego-driven thoughts can prevent us from truly connecting with the people around us.
By simply practicing mindfulness, and being present in each moment, one can develop compassion for themselves and those they see on a daily basis.
Personal freedom
'The Four Agreements' by Don Miguel Ruiz
In The Four Agreements, the author has outlined four principles to achieve personal freedom while cultivating loving relationships:
be impeccable with your word; don't take anything personally; don't make assumptions; always do your best.
The agreements are guidelines for staying true to yourself while ensuring understanding among others.
Advice column insights
'Tiny Beautiful Things' by Cheryl Strayed
A collection of advice columns written under the pseudonym Sugar, Tiny Beautiful Things is all about heartfelt guidance on navigating life's challenges.
How do you cope with a breakup? Or deal with depression? You get empathy-driven responses from its author Cheryl Strayed, who shares her own experiences along with those seeking advice.
This helps you gain perspective about your own life too.