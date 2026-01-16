Overdraft loans: 5 features you must know

Overdraft loans can be a great financial tool for managing short-term cash flow gaps. They let you borrow money up to a certain limit, giving you flexibility and convenience. Knowing the key features of these loans can help you make informed decisions and use them wisely. Here are five important aspects of overdraft loans that everyone should know.

#1 Flexible borrowing limits Overdraft loans usually come with flexible borrowing limits, which depend on your account balance and creditworthiness. This way, you can borrow only as much as you need, without having to take out a fixed amount. This flexibility makes it easier to manage unexpected expenses or temporary cash shortages without having to pay interest on unnecessary funds.

#2 Interest rates and fees While overdraft loans offer convenience, they also come with interest rates and fees that vary by lender. It's important to understand these costs before opting for an overdraft loan. Interest rates can be higher than other types of credit, so borrowers should be mindful of how quickly they plan to repay the borrowed amount to avoid accumulating high interest charges.

#3 Repayment flexibility One of the biggest advantages of overdraft loans is their repayment flexibility. Unlike traditional loans that require fixed monthly payments, overdrafts allow you to repay the borrowed amount at your own pace, as long as you stay within your limit. This way, you can manage your finances better by only repaying what you owe when it's convenient for you.

#4 Automatic approval process Overdraft loans usually come with an automatic approval process, which is way faster than traditional loan applications. If you have an eligible bank account, you can get access to the funds as soon as you need them, without having to go through a lengthy application process. This is what makes overdrafts a great option for those who need immediate financial assistance.