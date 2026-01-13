Overhead squats: 5 benefits you probably didn't know

Overhead squats are an advanced exercise that can do wonders for your fitness, especially if you're looking to improve your strength and stability. This compound movement works multiple muscle groups at once, making it an efficient addition to any workout routine. While most people know the basic benefits of overhead squats, some lesser-known advantages can help you achieve your fitness goals. Here are five surprising ways overhead squats can boost your fitness.

Core Boost Enhances core stability Overhead squats require a strong core to maintain balance and posture. As you perform this exercise, your abdominal muscles engage intensely to keep your torso upright. This constant engagement helps improve core stability over time, which is essential for overall body balance and reducing the risk of injury during other physical activities.

Flexibility gain Improves flexibility Performing overhead squats regularly can improve flexibility, particularly in the shoulders, hips, and ankles. The movement requires a full range of motion in these joints, encouraging them to become more flexible over time. Improved flexibility can lead to better performance in other exercises and daily activities by allowing for smoother movements.

Coordination boost Increases coordination Overhead squats are a complex movement that requires coordination between various muscle groups. As you practice this exercise, your neuromuscular coordination improves significantly. This enhanced coordination translates into better performance in sports and other physical activities where precise movements are required.

Cardio benefit Boosts cardiovascular health While overhead squats are primarily a strength exercise, they also provide cardiovascular benefits when performed at high intensity or for extended periods. The continuous movement elevates the heart rate, contributing to improved cardiovascular health over time. Incorporating these squats into high-intensity interval training (HIIT) can further amplify this effect.