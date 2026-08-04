Overnight barley is the breakfast your gut will love!
What's the story
Overnight barley is a great option for those looking to improve their gut health. Soaking barley overnight makes it easier to digest and increases its nutritional value. This whole grain is rich in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps your gut healthy. Including overnight barley in your diet can be a simple, yet effective, way to improve your digestive health. Here's how you can use it.
#1
Nutritional benefits of barley
Barley is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamins B1 and B3, selenium, and magnesium.
It is also rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that promotes heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.
The fiber content also promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Adding barley to your diet can help you meet your daily fiber requirements while providing other essential nutrients.
#2
Preparing overnight barley
To prepare overnight barley, rinse one cup of pearl or hulled barley under cold water.
Place it in a bowl with three cups of water or plant-based milk. Cover the bowl, and refrigerate it overnight.
This soaking process softens the grains and makes them easier to digest.
In the morning, drain any excess liquid before consuming or adding other ingredients like fruits or nuts.
#3
Enhancing flavor with toppings
To make your overnight barley tastier and more nutritious, try adding toppings like fresh fruits, such as berries or bananas, nuts, like almonds or walnuts, and seeds, such as chia or flaxseeds.
These not only add flavor but also enhance the nutritional value by adding healthy fats and additional fiber.
Sweeten naturally with honey or maple syrup if you like.
Tip 1
Tips for incorporating barley into your diet
Incorporate overnight barley into your breakfast routine by pairing it with yogurt for added protein content.
Use it as a base for salads at lunch by adding vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice.
As a snack option during the day, mix it with dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for a quick energy boost without added sugars from processed snacks.