Overrated Dubai tourist spots to skip

Dubai is famous for its opulent lifestyle, sky-high towers, and lively culture. But, not all tourist spots in this city are worth the hype. Some attractions may not provide the value or experience that travelers look for. Here, we tell you about some overrated tourist spots in Dubai that you may want to skip on your next visit. By avoiding these places, you can save time and money while focusing on more rewarding experiences.

#1 The Dubai Mall: More than just shopping Often hailed as a must-visit spot for shopaholics, the Dubai Mall can be overwhelming. One of the largest malls in the world, it is too big and too crowded. Most tourists end up spending more time walking through the mall than shopping or having fun. And, most of the stores are international brands available elsewhere at similar prices.

#2 Burj Khalifa observation deck: High price for a view The Burj Khalifa's observation deck provides breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline but at a steep price. Tickets can cost over $100 per person at peak hours. The long waiting lines and packed viewing areas could also ruin the whole experience. For those who want the same panoramic views without shelling out half their budget, there are other vantage points around the city offering similar sights at a fraction of the price.

#3 Jumeirah Beach: Crowded and commercialized Though Jumeirah Beach is often recommended for its white sands and clear waters, it gets overcrowded with tourists throughout the year. The commercialization of this beach has also resulted in higher prices of amenities like sunbeds and refreshments compared to less popular beaches in the vicinity. People seeking a more relaxed beach experience may prefer exploring quieter spots along Dubai's coastline.