Try these delicious plant-based desserts today
What's the story
Festivals are joyous occasions and food is an integral part of them. For those who stick to a plant-based diet, there's an endless selection of snacks that don't skimp on taste or tradition. These snacks mindful of dietary habits also provide a healthier option to traditional festival fare. They spice things up and make any celebration fun and enjoyable for everyone.
Snack 1
Sweet coconut ladoo
Coconut ladoo is a sweet delight made from grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom powder. This simple yet flavorful snack is often prepared during festivals as it requires minimal ingredients and effort. The mixture is rolled into small balls, and sometimes, garnished with nuts for added texture. Coconut ladoos offer a sweet indulgence that complements the festive spirit perfectly.
Snack 2
Spiced chickpea chaat
Chickpea chaat is a tangy and spicy snack made with boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and spices such as cumin powder and chaat masala. This refreshing dish offers a burst of flavors in every bite, all while being completely plant-based. You can even customize it with more toppings such as pomegranate seeds or sev for extra crunchiness.
Snack 3
Rice flour pancakes (dosas)
Rice flour pancakes, popularly called dosas, are thin crepes prepared from fermented rice batter combined with lentils. These pancakes are cooked on a hot griddle until crisp from the edges but soft from inside. Dosas can be stuffed with different vegetable fillings or served plain with coconut chutney or sambar for dipping.
Snack 4
Savory spinach pakoras
Spinach pakoras are an excellent savory snack option during festivals. The vibrant green color of these pakoras along with aromatic spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder kneaded into chickpea flour batter before frying them till crispy perfection, make them a must-have. Served hot with mint chutney, these pakoras become irresistible at any festive gathering.