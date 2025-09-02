Try these delicious plant-based desserts today

Festivals are joyous occasions and food is an integral part of them. For those who stick to a plant-based diet, there's an endless selection of snacks that don't skimp on taste or tradition. These snacks mindful of dietary habits also provide a healthier option to traditional festival fare. They spice things up and make any celebration fun and enjoyable for everyone.

Snack 1 Sweet coconut ladoo Coconut ladoo is a sweet delight made from grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom powder. This simple yet flavorful snack is often prepared during festivals as it requires minimal ingredients and effort. The mixture is rolled into small balls, and sometimes, garnished with nuts for added texture. Coconut ladoos offer a sweet indulgence that complements the festive spirit perfectly.

Snack 2 Spiced chickpea chaat Chickpea chaat is a tangy and spicy snack made with boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and spices such as cumin powder and chaat masala. This refreshing dish offers a burst of flavors in every bite, all while being completely plant-based. You can even customize it with more toppings such as pomegranate seeds or sev for extra crunchiness.

Snack 3 Rice flour pancakes (dosas) Rice flour pancakes, popularly called dosas, are thin crepes prepared from fermented rice batter combined with lentils. These pancakes are cooked on a hot griddle until crisp from the edges but soft from inside. Dosas can be stuffed with different vegetable fillings or served plain with coconut chutney or sambar for dipping.