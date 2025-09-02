Peach + basil: A salad combo you must savor

Pairing peach with basil can make your summer salads refreshing. The sweet and juicy taste of peaches perfectly balances the aromatic and slightly peppery flavor of basil, making them the perfect pair. Not only does this combination enhances the taste, but it also makes your salad bowl colorful. Using these ingredients, you can relish a nutritious and flavorful meal that's apt for warm weather.

#1 Choosing the right peaches When choosing peaches for your salad, go for ripe ones that are firm but slightly soft to touch. The skin should be free from blemishes or wrinkles. Ripe peaches will offer the best sweetness and juiciness, elevating the overall flavor of your salad. If you can, choose organic peaches to avoid any pesticide residues.

#2 Fresh basil selection tips For basil, choose fresh leaves that are bright green and free of dark spots or wilting edges. Fresh basil has a stronger aroma and flavor than the dried ones. To keep it fresh for longer, store it in a glass of water at room temperature or wrap it in damp paper towels and store it inside a plastic bag in the refrigerator.

#3 Adding texture with nuts Adding nuts like almonds or walnuts can give an interesting texture to your peach and basil salad. Toasted nuts bring out their natural oils and make them crunchier, giving a nice contrast to soft peaches. Plus, nuts also add healthy fats and proteins to make your salad filling.