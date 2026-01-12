Why these clock towers can be given a miss

India is dotted with many clock towers, some of which are famous tourist attractions. However, some of these clock towers may not be worth the hype. From being too crowded to not having much to offer in terms of history or architecture, some clock towers may not be worth your time and money. Here's a look at some of those clock towers.

#1 Mumbai's Flora Fountain Clock Tower Flora Fountain in Mumbai is often touted as a must-visit. However, the clock tower itself is not the main attraction. The area is usually crowded with tourists and locals alike, making it difficult to enjoy the site. The fountain's historical significance may not be apparent without a guided tour, leaving many visitors underwhelmed by its actual value.

#2 Jaipur's Gaitore Ki Chhatriyan While Gaitore Ki Chhatriyan in Jaipur has a beautiful setting, its clock tower isn't the main attraction. The place is often packed with tourists, making it hard to appreciate its beauty. The historical importance of the place may not be clear to everyone, which can leave visitors feeling disappointed with their experience.

#3 Delhi's Connaught Place Central Park Connaught Place in New Delhi is famous for its shopping and dining options but not so much for its clock tower. The Central Park area is usually crowded with people and traffic, making it difficult to enjoy a visit. The clock tower itself doesn't offer much in terms of historical or architectural interest, making it an overrated stop for many travelers.