Planning binge-eating? Avoid these overrated food streets 

India is famous for its vibrant street food culture, with food streets in every corner of the country. However, not all are worth the hype. Some are overrated and may not give you the best culinary experience. Here are some of the most overrated Indian food streets, so that you can make better choices on your next food adventure.

#1 Connaught Place's Janpath Market Connaught Place's Janpath Market is a famous shopping destination, but its street food scene is often overrated. While the area offers a variety of snacks, many visitors find the quality average and prices slightly inflated due to its central location. The crowd can also be overwhelming, making it difficult to enjoy a leisurely meal. For those seeking authentic street food experiences, exploring less touristy areas might yield better results.

#2 Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai While Juhu Chowpatty is an iconic spot in Mumbai, famous for its chaats and other snacks, it can be a bit overrated. The beachside location draws huge crowds, making it difficult to find a clean place to sit, or enjoy your food in peace. Plus, the hygiene standards are often not up to the mark, which can ruin the fun of indulging in local delicacies.

#3 Chandni Chowk's Paranthe Wali Gali Paranthe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk is famous for its stuffed parathas, but many say it's not as good as the hype. The narrow lane is always crowded with tourists and locals alike, making it difficult to enjoy your meal. Further, the parathas are often too greasy for some people's taste. Exploring nearby lanes may lead you to lesser-known spots with equally delicious options without the crowd.

#4 Bhelpuri at Marine Drive Marine Drive's bhelpuri stalls are famous for their tangy snacks, but they can be a little overrated. The place is packed with tourists who want to try this iconic dish by the sea. However, many locals believe that the bhelpuri here is not as good as what you get in other parts of Mumbai, where vendors focus more on taste than catering to tourists.