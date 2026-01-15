Planning to visit wax museums? Skip these spots

India is home to some of the most famous wax museums, but not all of them live up to the hype. While some promise an immersive experience, others fall short of expectations. Here's a look at some of the most overrated Indian wax museums that may not be worth your time or money. Knowing this can help you make informed choices on your next museum visit.

#1 Celebrity Wax Museum, Lonavala The Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala is often touted as a must-visit attraction. However, many visitors have found it lacking in quality and authenticity. The figures do not always resemble the celebrities they are meant to portray, which can be disappointing for fans hoping for a lifelike experience. Additionally, the museum's small size and limited exhibits may leave visitors wanting more.

#2 Wax museum at Ramoji Film City While the wax museum at Ramoji Film City offers a unique setting, it has been criticized for its high ticket prices compared to what is actually offered inside. Many guests feel that the experience does not justify the cost, especially when considering other attractions within Ramoji Film City itself. The museum may appeal more to die-hard fans of film sets than those seeking an extensive wax figure collection.

#3 Mysore Wax Museum Though Mysore Wax Museum has a few interesting figures, it has been criticized for its lack of variety and poor maintenance. Some figures appear worn out or poorly crafted, which diminishes the overall experience for visitors. The museum could benefit from adding more diverse exhibits and investing in better upkeep to enhance its appeal.

#4 Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute's wax museum Located in Kolkata, this museum pays tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray but has been criticized for its limited collection and less interactive displays than other global counterparts. While it offers a glimpse into Ray's world, it may not be as engaging as other international wax museums with more dynamic presentations and larger collections.