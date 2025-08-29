Overrated tourist spots in Los Angeles to skip

Los Angeles is a glitzy, glamorous city that lures millions of tourists every year. However, some attractions are just not worth the hype. More often than not, travelers end up disappointed after visiting some overrated spots. Here, we take you through some such places, and why they may not be worth your time or money during your trip to the City of Angels.

#1 Hollywood Walk of Fame disappointment Hollywood Walk of Fame is usually at the top of everyone's list when they visit L.A., but it can be a bit underwhelming in real life. The place is packed with tourists and street performers, leaving little room to enjoy the experience completely. Plus, a lot of stars on the sidewalk are dedicated to lesser-known names from entertainment history, which may not sit with everyone.

#2 Rodeo Drive's pricey illusion While Rodeo Drive is synonymous with luxury shopping and celebrity sightings, most visitors end up finding it more about window shopping than actual purchases, thanks to the exorbitant prices. The street is also comparatively short and can be explored quickly, without much excitement, unless you're planning on spending a significant amount on designer goods.

#3 Santa Monica Pier's crowded chaos While Santa Monica Pier has iconic views and a classic amusement park vibe, it is usually overcrowded all year round. The crowd can be so much that you may not be able to enjoy rides or take leisurely strolls along the pier without bumping into someone every second. If you are looking to relax by the oceanfront, you may want to check out nearby beaches.