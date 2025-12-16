Planning to explore Mediterranean coastal towns? Consider these underrated ones

The Mediterranean has always been famous for its stunning beaches and lively beach towns. But some of these towns can be overcrowded and expensive. If you want a peaceful vacation, you can consider some lesser-known coastal gems. These alternatives give you the same beauty and charm, but with fewer tourists and more affordable options. Here are five peaceful Mediterranean coastal towns to consider.

Cefalu Discovering Cefalu's charm Cefalu is a picturesque town on the northern coast of Sicily. Famous for its medieval architecture and sandy beaches, Cefalu has a more laid-back vibe than other popular Sicilian destinations. You can explore narrow streets lined with quaint shops or relax on the beach with views of the ancient Norman cathedral. The town also offers affordable dining options, making it an ideal choice for budget travelers.

Kotor Embracing tranquility in Kotor Kotor is a stunning coastal town in Montenegro, surrounded by dramatic mountains and serene waters of the Bay of Kotor. This UNESCO World Heritage site is famous for its well-preserved medieval old town and stunning natural beauty. You can hike up to the fortress for panoramic views or explore local markets for handmade crafts. Kotor's calm atmosphere makes it an ideal place for those looking to escape the crowds.

Alghero Exploring Alghero's beauty Alghero, located on Sardinia's northwest coast, is famous for its Catalan influences and stunning beaches. The town boasts cobblestone streets, lively piazzas, and a beautiful seafront promenade. You can visit nearby Neptune's Grotto or relax on one of Alghero's pristine beaches without having to deal with the throngs of tourists that other Mediterranean destinations have to deal with.

Rovinj Enjoying peace in Rovinj Rovinj is a charming Croatian town on the Istrian Peninsula, famous for its colorful buildings and cobblestone streets. The town is surrounded by crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming or kayaking adventures along secluded coves away from crowded beaches found elsewhere along Croatia's coastline.