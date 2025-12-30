For your Georgia trip, keep these spots off the list 

Georgia , famous for its vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes, has some tourist traps that may not be worth your time. While the country has many popular attractions, some can be overcrowded and expensive. If you're looking for a more authentic experience, you can skip these overrated spots and explore lesser-known destinations. Here are some tourist traps in Georgia to avoid and what you can do instead.

#1 Skip Tbilisi's Old Town Tbilisi's Old Town is famous for its colorful architecture and narrow streets. However, it can get extremely crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful stroll. The prices at cafes and shops here are also higher than other parts of the city. Instead of sticking to the Old Town, explore the quieter neighborhoods of Sololaki or Avlabari for a more local experience.

#2 Avoid Batumi's crowded beaches Batumi is famous for its Black Sea beaches, but they can get extremely crowded during peak season. The beaches are often littered with tourists and lack the serene environment many seek while visiting coastal areas. If you are looking for quieter beaches, head to Ureki or Kobuleti, which are less crowded but equally beautiful.

#3 Rethink visiting Kazbegi during peak season Kazbegi National Park is famous for its stunning views of Mount Kazbek and picturesque landscapes. However, during peak season, it can get extremely crowded with tourists flocking to see the same views. The roads leading to Kazbegi can also get congested due to heavy traffic. Consider visiting during off-peak months or exploring other regions like Svaneti or Racha for similar natural beauty without the crowds.

#4 Skip overpriced wine tours in Kakheti Kakheti is Georgia's region, famous for its vineyards and wineries. While tours are a popular activity, they can get expensive and sometimes don't live up to the hype. Instead of going for standard tours, look for smaller, family-run wineries that offer authentic experiences at a fraction of the cost.