Overrated tourist spots to avoid in Taiwan

Taiwan , known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, attracts many tourists each year. However, not all attractions live up to the hype. Some places are often overcrowded or overpriced, leaving visitors disappointed. This article highlights some of the most overrated tourist traps in Taiwan that travelers might consider skipping. By avoiding these spots, you can save time and money while exploring more authentic experiences on this beautiful island.

#1 Shilin Night Market: Overcrowded and pricey Shilin Night Market is one of the most famous night markets in Taipei, but it often disappoints with its overwhelming crowds and inflated prices. While the place offers a variety of local snacks and goods, navigating through the throngs of people can be exhausting. Many vendors cater primarily to tourists, resulting in higher prices than other local markets. For a more relaxed experience with better deals, consider visiting smaller night markets around Taipei.

#2 Taipei 101: More than just a view Taipei 101 is an iconic skyscraper providing panoramic views of the city from its observation deck. But the entrance fee is pretty steep at about $20 per person for what is, at best, a brief visit on crowded days. The lines are long, especially during peak hours/holidays. Instead of spending time here, explore nearby Elephant Mountain for free hiking trails offering equally stunning views without the cost.

#3 Sun Moon Lake: Beauty lost in crowds Although Sun Moon Lake is famous for its scenic beauty, it has become more commercialized over the past few years. The area remains crowded with tour buses and large groups, making it hard to enjoy peacefully or get unobstructed shots. The accommodation rates are also higher here, owing to the demand from tourists flying in daily busloads from major cities like Taichung or Taipei.