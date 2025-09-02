Lemongrass + lime: Dishes you must try

Lemongrass and lime are two ingredients that add a refreshing zing to different dishes. Popular for their unique flavors, they can be commonly found in Asian cuisines to elevate taste profiles. Lemongrass provides a mild citrusy flavor, while lime contributes a sharp tanginess. Together, they make a delicious pair that can transform simple recipes into delightful culinary experiences. Here's how you can use them in cooking.

#1 Infusing flavorful broths Lemongrass and lime are perfect for infusing broths with fresh flavors. Bruising lemongrass stalks to release their oils before adding them to the broth is a good way to start. A squeeze of lime juice at the end brightens the dish, making it more aromatic and flavorful. This combination works well in soups or stews, giving them a light yet complex taste that compliments vegetables and grains.

#2 Enhancing stir-fry dishes Adding lemongrass and lime to stir-fry dishes can add depth without overshadowing other ingredients. Finely chop lemongrass, and saute it with garlic before adding veggies or tofu. Finish with a splash of lime juice for an extra kick of acidity that balances the savory elements of soy sauce or tamari.

#3 Creating refreshing marinades Lemongrass and lime make for an excellent base for marinades, given their capacity to tenderize while adding flavor. Mix some minced lemongrass with lime juice, ginger, garlic, and soy sauce for an effective marinade for tofu or paneer. Let the mix sit for at least 30 minutes before cooking to get the best flavor absorption.