Oversized shirt jackets: Your winter layering staple

Oversized shirt jackets are the perfect winter layering solution for those who want to stay stylish and warm without breaking the bank. These versatile pieces can be worn over almost anything, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. They offer both comfort and style, making them ideal for casual outings or even more formal occasions. Here's how you can use oversized shirt jackets to layer up this winter without spending a fortune.

Fabric selection Choose versatile fabrics When choosing an oversized shirt jacket, opt for fabrics that are warm yet breathable. Wool blends or cotton flannel are great choices as they provide insulation while allowing some airflow. These fabrics keep you warm in colder temperatures without making you feel too hot indoors. Plus, they are durable and easy to maintain, making them a cost-effective option for winter wear.

Layering basics Layer with basic tees For an effortless look, layer your oversized shirt jacket over a basic tee or long-sleeve top. This combination gives you the flexibility to adjust your outfit according to the weather. A neutral-colored tee can go with different jackets, giving you multiple styling options without the need for an extensive wardrobe. This way, you can keep it simple yet stylish all winter long.

Pattern play Mix and match patterns Don't be afraid to mix and match patterns with your oversized shirt jacket. Plaids or checks can add an element of interest to your outfit when paired with solid-colored tops or bottoms. This playful approach allows you to express your personal style while keeping things visually appealing. Just make sure that the colors complement each other for a cohesive look.

Accessory tips Accessorize wisely Accessories can take your layered look up a notch without burning a hole in your pocket. Scarves, beanies, and gloves in complementary colors can add warmth and style to any outfit involving an oversized shirt jacket. Stick to accessories made from budget-friendly materials like acrylic or cotton blends, which are both affordable and functional during the cold months.