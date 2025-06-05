Avocado + beetroot: The perfect salad combo
What's the story
Avocado and beetroot are the two magic ingredients that can elevate a plain salad into a delicious, nutritious one.
Both are packed with the necessary nutrients and are flavorful enough to make a great combination.
While avocados are a source of healthy fats, beetroots contribute a sweet, earthy flavor to the dish.
Here's how you can pair them well in salads for optimal flavor and nutrition.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of avocado
We all know avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which can lower bad cholesterol levels.
But did you know they are also packed with vitamins E, K, C, B5, B6, and folate? These nutrients promote heart health and enhance skin texture.
Avocados are also richer in potassium than bananas; this helps keep blood pressure levels in check.
Earthy sweetness
Beetroot's role in salads
Beetroot imparts an earthy sweetness to salads, making a perfect match with the creamy texture of avocado.
It has a rich amount of fiber, vitamin C, iron, magnesium, copper, and phosphorus.
Plus, beetroots are also known for nitrate, which can help bring down blood pressure by improving blood flow.
This quirky combination makes salads rich in taste and nutrition.
Texture harmony
Combining textures for appeal
Pairing creamy avocado with crunchy beetroot in salads provides an amazing contrast in textures.
Not only does this combination enhance the entire eating experience, it also makes the salad more filling.
And all of it without adding extra calories, which is in line with healthier eating habits.
The creamy smoothness of avocado goes perfectly with the firm bite of beetroot, creating a deliciously nutritious blend.
Flavor boosters
Dressing ideas to enhance flavor
To take your avocado and beetroot salads to the next level, dress them up in lemon vinaigrette or balsamic glaze.
These dressings are perfectly suited to accompany the unique flavors of both the ingredients, without masking their goodness.
Lemon vinaigrette brings a refreshing zing, while balsamic glaze adds a sweet and sour touch, making every bite a treat.
Preparation tips
Tips for preparing ingredients
When preparing avocados, make sure they are ripe but firm enough to hold shape when sliced/cubed.
Overripe avocados may go mushy soon after being mixed into salad greens or other vegetables (like beetroots, which should be cooked until tender before being added into your salad mix).
If you like, raw slices work too, depending on your personal preference.