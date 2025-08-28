Lentils + walnuts: A healthy combo you need to try

Combining lentils and walnuts can give your diet that unique protein boost. Both the ingredients are highly nutritious and plant-based sources of protein. While lentils are known for their fiber-richness, walnuts bring healthy fats along. Together, they make up a balanced meal option that contributes to holistic well-being. Here's how you can pair the two effectively for maximum nutritional benefits.

#1 Nutritional benefits of lentils Lentils make a great source of plant-based protein, offering around 18 grams per cooked cup. They are also rich in iron, folate, and fiber, which help with digestion and promote heart health. The low glycemic index of lentils also makes them ideal for keeping blood sugar levels stable. Adding lentils to your meals can help meet daily nutritional requirements without resorting to animal products.

#2 Health advantages of walnuts Walnuts pack a ton of health benefits, thanks to their omega-3 fatty acids. These nuts are also packed with antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and boost brain function. A handful of walnuts is also rich in essential vitamins like vitamin E and minerals such as magnesium and phosphorus. Adding walnuts to your diet can improve your heart health by reducing bad cholesterol.

Tip 1 Creative ways to combine them There are several ways to enjoy the lentils-walnuts combo in your meals. One way is to toss a salad with cooked lentils, some chopped walnuts, fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette dressing. Alternatively, you can also make a hearty soup by simmering lentils with vegetable broth and adding crushed walnuts for texture before serving.