Pairing chili and chocolate: 5 spicy sweet treats
What's the story
Discover the unexpected pleasure of spicy-sweet treats by experimenting with the unique combination of chili and chocolate.
This pairing, while seemingly unconventional, has a rich history in ancient culinary traditions.
The warming heat of chili peppers perfectly complements the rich, creamy decadence of chocolate, resulting in a complex and exciting flavor profile that can elevate a wide range of desserts and snacks.
Brownies
Chili chocolate brownies for a kick
Give classic brownies a spicy twist by adding finely chopped chili peppers or chili powder.
Striking the right balance is key; one teaspoon of chili powder for every 200 grams of chocolate is perfect.
This ratio imparts a gentle heat that amplifies the chocolate, creating a distinctive flavor experience with each bite.
Bark
Spicy chocolate bark with a twist
Making spicy chocolate bark at home is a breeze.
Just melt some dark chocolate and spread it out on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Sprinkle on some crushed red pepper flakes before it sets.
For a nice kick, one tablespoon per 400 grams of chocolate is perfect.
This trick lets you enjoy the heat without breaking a sweat!
Cocoa
Hot cocoa with chili powder
Spice up your hot cocoa by adding chili powder to the mix.
Simply prepare your favorite hot cocoa recipe and stir in one-quarter teaspoon of chili powder per cup served.
This addition adds a subtle warmth that complements the comforting richness of hot cocoa, making it the perfect drink for chilly evenings.
Fruit dip
Spicy chocolate-dipped fruit
A spicy twist on chocolate-dipped fruit
Take your chocolate-dipped strawberries or bananas to the next level by adding a kick of chili to the melted chocolate!
Simply stir in half a teaspoon of finely ground chili powder for every 100 grams of melted chocolate, then dip your fruit pieces as usual.
The sweetness of the fruit complements the chili's heat, creating a deliciously addictive treat.
Truffles
Chili-infused chocolate truffles
To make spicy chocolate truffles, warm heavy cream with chopped fresh chilies, then strain.
Blend this infused cream into melted chocolate to create the ganache.
For a moderate spice, use one small chopped chili for every 100 ml of cream.
This technique imparts a gentle warmth that complements the truffles' sweetness without overpowering their taste.