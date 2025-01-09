What's the story

The Bat Caves of Kasanka National Park in Zambia hold a secret that attracts visitors worldwide.

Every year, from October to December, millions (10 million to be precise) of straw-colored fruit bats gather in this small patch of swamp forest, resulting in the world's largest mammal migration.

This natural phenomenon offers a unique experience for wildlife enthusiasts and adventure travelers seeking to witness the marvels of nature firsthand.