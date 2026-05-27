Palak puri: The crispy green breakfast you must try
What's the story
Palak puri is a popular Indian breakfast option that combines the goodness of spinach with the taste of puris. This dish is famous for its vibrant green color and crispy texture, making it an appealing option for those who want to try something different in the morning. The spinach in palak puri gives it a healthy twist, while also making it tasty. Here is everything about this delightful dish.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for Palak Puri
To prepare palak puri, you need fresh spinach leaves, whole wheat flour, semolina (optional), oil or ghee for frying, and spices like cumin seeds and salt. The spinach leaves are blanched and ground into a smooth paste before mixing them with the flour, spices, and semolina. Semolina can be added to make the puris crispier.
Preparation
Preparation steps explained
Start by blanching fresh spinach leaves in hot water for a couple of minutes until soft. Drain and cool them before blending into a smooth paste. In a mixing bowl, combine whole wheat flour, semolina (if using), salt, and cumin seeds. Add the spinach paste gradually while kneading into a soft dough. Divide into small balls and roll out into flat discs, ready for frying.
Tips
Tips for perfect texture
For perfect palak puris every time, ensure your dough isn't too soft or too hard; it should be pliable but firm enough to hold its shape when rolled out. Use hot oil while frying to ensure they puff up nicely, and don't overcrowd the pan, as that may lower the oil temperature, affecting crispiness.
Serving
Serving suggestions with palak puri
Palak puris go well with various accompaniments like potato curry or chickpea curry for a wholesome meal experience. You can also serve them with yogurt or pickles on the side to enhance flavors further. A refreshing glass of buttermilk makes an excellent drink pairing, balancing out the spices in the dishes served alongside these delicious green-tinted treats.