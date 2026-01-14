Why fashion lovers are obsessed with paperbag shorts

Paperbag shorts are a versatile fashion staple that can be styled for winter with the right accessories. These shorts, characterized by their high waist and gathered waistband, can be paired with various items to create a chic winter look. By adding layers and complementary pieces, you can wear paperbag shorts even in colder months. Here are five ways to style them for winter.

Tip 1 Pair with knee-high boots Knee-high boots make an excellent pairing with paperbag shorts in winter. The length of the boots adds warmth and balances the outfit's proportions. Opt for neutral colors such as black or brown to keep the look cohesive. You can wear tights underneath for extra insulation, while still keeping the shorts as the focal point of your ensemble.

Tip 2 Layer with tights or leggings Tights or leggings are a must-have for styling paperbag shorts in winter. They add an extra layer of warmth without adding bulk to your outfit. Go for opaque tights in dark colors to keep it chic and sophisticated. Leggings, too, can be a comfortable option, allowing you to move freely while keeping you warm.

Tip 3 Add a chunky knit sweater A chunky knit sweater makes for a perfect companion to paperbag shorts during the colder months. The texture of the sweater gives an interesting contrast to the smooth fabric of the shorts, while keeping you warm. Go for sweaters in earthy tones or classic neutrals to go with the look, and tuck it slightly at the waist for definition.

Tip 4 Use a long coat or jacket A long coat or jacket is essential when styling paperbag shorts in winter. It adds an extra layer of warmth and makes your outfit look polished. Choose coats in classic styles like trench coats or tailored blazers that go with the high waistline of the shorts. This combination gives you both style and practicality on chilly days.