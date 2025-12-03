Paragliding over Drakensberg Mountains: A guide

The Drakensberg Mountains in Southern Africa provide some of the most breathtaking paragliding experiences in the world. With its dramatic cliffs and expansive views, the region is a favorite among adventure seekers. The unique combination of thermal currents and varied terrain makes it an ideal place for both novice and experienced paragliders. From soaring over majestic peaks to gliding above lush valleys, the Drakensberg offers an unforgettable aerial adventure.

Launch sites Ideal launch sites for paragliding The Drakensberg Mountains have several ideal launch sites for paragliding. One of the most famous is Dragon's Peak, which provides stunning views and favorable wind conditions. Another popular site is Cathedral Peak, known for its accessibility and reliable thermals. These sites not only provide safe takeoffs but also allow pilots to enjoy long flights with scenic vistas.

Thermal currents Understanding thermal currents Thermal currents are crucial for paragliding as they provide lift and extend flight duration. In the Drakensberg region, these currents are created by the sun heating the ground unevenly, causing pockets of rising air. Pilots need to understand how to read these thermals to stay aloft longer and cover greater distances. Knowing where to find strong thermals can make a significant difference in flight experience.

Safety tips Safety measures while paragliding Safety is paramount when paragliding in the Drakensberg Mountains. Pilots should always check weather conditions before heading out, as winds can change rapidly in this mountainous region. Wearing appropriate gear, such as helmets and harnesses, is essential for protection during flights. Additionally, having a backup plan for landing spots can help ensure safety in case of unexpected changes during the flight.