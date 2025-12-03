5 iconic dishes that celebrate peanuts

Peanuts, or groundnuts, are a staple in many African cuisines. They are versatile and add a unique flavor and texture to dishes. From savory stews to sweet desserts, peanuts are used in a variety of ways across the continent. Here are five popular African dishes that highlight the deliciousness of peanuts. Each dish offers a glimpse into the rich culinary traditions of different regions.

Dish 1 West African peanut stew West African peanut stew is a hearty dish that combines ground peanuts with vegetables and spices. The stew is usually made with tomatoes, onions, and leafy greens such as spinach or kale. The peanuts are ground into a paste and added to the stew to create a creamy texture. This dish is commonly served with rice or fufu, making it a filling meal for any time of the day.

Dish 2 East African kachumbari with peanuts Kachumbari is a fresh salad popular in East Africa, especially in Kenya and Tanzania. It usually consists of tomatoes, onions, and chilies but can also include ground peanuts for an added crunch and nutty flavor. The salad is usually served as a side dish with grilled foods or flatbreads. The addition of peanuts makes kachumbari more nutritious by adding protein and healthy fats.

Dish 3 Groundnut soup from Ghana Ghanaian groundnut soup is famous for its rich flavor profile, which comes from the use of ground peanuts as the base ingredient. The soup is prepared by simmering ground peanuts with spices such as ginger and garlic, along with vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes. It can be eaten alone or paired with rice balls, making it an adaptable option for different palates.

Dish 4 Mozambican matapa with peanuts Matapa is a traditional Mozambican dish made from cassava leaves cooked in coconut milk or palm oil. It often includes crushed or whole roasted peanuts for added depth of flavor. Matapa can be served as a main course or side dish, depending on regional variations and personal preferences.