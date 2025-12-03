This hidden Greek beach is named most 'paradise-like' in Europe 

Navagio Beach, also known as "Shipwreck Beach," has been named the most "paradise-like" beach in Europe . The title was given by Kuoni, a leading UK travel company. The stunning cove, located on Zakynthos island in Greece , is famous for its electric-blue waters and a shipwreck that adds to its charm. However, the catch is that you can only reach this hidden gem by boat.

Unique access Navagio Beach: A hidden gem in the Ionian Sea Navagio Beach is a crescent of bright white pebbles, surrounded by towering limestone cliffs that rise dramatically from the sea. The water here is an electric blue, a result of unique underwater limestone and sunlight reflecting off suspended minerals. This stunning color makes it hard to believe your eyes. The beach's remote location and boat-only access have kept its raw, untouched allure intact, making it one of Europe's last true hidden gems.

Historical significance The shipwreck that became a Greek icon The main attraction of Navagio Beach is the rusting remains of the MV Panagiotis, a smuggler ship that ran aground in the 1980s. Half-buried in white stones, this wreck has become one of Greece's most photographed landmarks. Its presence adds a rugged charm to the beach and makes it more than just a pretty spot—it's a story waiting to be explored.

Paradise criteria What makes Navagio Beach feel like paradise? According to Kuoni's study, beaches that feel like "paradise" offer three things beyond good looks: a feeling of privacy, untouched nature and wildlife, and a sense of escape. Navagio Beach delivers all three effortlessly. Even during peak season, its boat-only access keeps it free from the overwhelming crowds that pack many Greek islands. Zakynthos is home to dolphins, rare seabirds, and loggerhead sea turtles often spotted near the coastline.