This hidden Greek beach is named most 'paradise-like' in Europe
What's the story
Navagio Beach, also known as "Shipwreck Beach," has been named the most "paradise-like" beach in Europe. The title was given by Kuoni, a leading UK travel company. The stunning cove, located on Zakynthos island in Greece, is famous for its electric-blue waters and a shipwreck that adds to its charm. However, the catch is that you can only reach this hidden gem by boat.
Unique access
Navagio Beach: A hidden gem in the Ionian Sea
Navagio Beach is a crescent of bright white pebbles, surrounded by towering limestone cliffs that rise dramatically from the sea. The water here is an electric blue, a result of unique underwater limestone and sunlight reflecting off suspended minerals. This stunning color makes it hard to believe your eyes. The beach's remote location and boat-only access have kept its raw, untouched allure intact, making it one of Europe's last true hidden gems.
Historical significance
The shipwreck that became a Greek icon
The main attraction of Navagio Beach is the rusting remains of the MV Panagiotis, a smuggler ship that ran aground in the 1980s. Half-buried in white stones, this wreck has become one of Greece's most photographed landmarks. Its presence adds a rugged charm to the beach and makes it more than just a pretty spot—it's a story waiting to be explored.
Paradise criteria
What makes Navagio Beach feel like paradise?
According to Kuoni's study, beaches that feel like "paradise" offer three things beyond good looks: a feeling of privacy, untouched nature and wildlife, and a sense of escape. Navagio Beach delivers all three effortlessly. Even during peak season, its boat-only access keeps it free from the overwhelming crowds that pack many Greek islands. Zakynthos is home to dolphins, rare seabirds, and loggerhead sea turtles often spotted near the coastline.
Travel tips
How to reach Navagio Beach
Reaching Navagio Beach is an experience in itself as it can only be accessed by boat. Several boat tours operate regularly from Porto Vromi, Agios Nikolaos, Zakynthos Town, and Skinari. Most daily excursions include a stop at the beach itself for visitors to step onto its dazzling white pebbles and admire the shipwreck up close. Depending on weather conditions, tours usually allow time for swimming in the crystal-clear waters that surround the bay.