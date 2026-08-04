Paragliders, this gem in Zimbabwe is worth the flight
What's the story
Paragliding over Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands provides a unique opportunity to explore the region's natural beauty from a bird's-eye view. The adventure sport allows you to glide over lush landscapes, rolling hills, and stunning valleys. As you take off from different launch sites, you can enjoy varying altitudes and terrains. Whether you are an experienced paraglider or a beginner looking for an exhilarating experience, this activity promises breathtaking views and unforgettable moments.
Launch sites
Launch sites and altitudes
The Eastern Highlands has several launch sites, each with its own altitude and conditions. Mount Binga is the highest peak in Zimbabwe and offers thrilling high-altitude flights.
Nyanga National Park has popular sites, such as Nyangani Peak, which provide moderate altitudes for both beginners and experienced pilots.
These sites give you the chance to choose your preferred level of challenge.
Weather patterns
Weather conditions for paragliding
Weather is key to planning a paragliding trip in the Eastern Highlands.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, from May to October, when stable weather conditions prevail.
During this period, you can expect clear skies and consistent wind patterns, ideal for long flights.
Be mindful of local weather forecasts, as they can change quickly in mountainous regions.
Safety tips
Safety measures for paragliders
Safety is paramount when paragliding in any region, including Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands.
Ensure that your equipment is well-maintained and suitable for the conditions you will encounter.
It's advisable to fly with an experienced guide if you are new to the sport or unfamiliar with local terrain.
Always check weather conditions before taking off, and be prepared for sudden changes.
Beginner advice
Tips for beginners in paragliding
For beginners looking to paraglide over Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands, proper training is crucial.
Enroll in certified courses that teach basic skills like launching, controlling your flight path, and landing safely.
Start with shorter flights at lower altitudes before attempting longer journeys or higher peaks, as your confidence grows over time through practice sessions under expert supervision.