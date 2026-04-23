How to care for your peace lily plant

Peace lilies are popular indoor plants, thanks to their beautiful white blooms and ability to purify the air. However, keeping them healthy requires some effort. One of the most important things to keep your peace lily thriving is watering it properly. Here are five simple tricks to help you master the art of watering your peace lily, ensuring it stays vibrant and healthy.

Tip 1 Water when the soil feels dry Peace lilies prefer their soil to be slightly moist but not soggy. To get this right, check the top inch of soil regularly. If it feels dry to touch, it is time to water your plant. This prevents overwatering, which can lead to root rot and other issues. By sticking to this routine, you can keep the moisture levels just right for your peace lily.

Tip 2 Use room temperature water When watering your peace lily, always use room temperature water. Cold water can shock the plant's roots, hampering its growth and health. By using water that is at room temperature, you ensure a smoother transition for the plant, avoiding any sudden temperature changes that could stress it out. This simple step goes a long way in keeping your peace lily's environment stable and conducive to thriving.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Avoid letting water sit in saucer After watering, ensure no excess water sits in the saucer beneath your peace lily's pot. Standing water can cause the roots to become waterlogged, leading to root rot. To prevent this, make it a point to empty any leftover water from the saucer after each watering session. This way, you ensure good drainage and keep your peace lily's roots healthy.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Mist leaves occasionally Peace lilies love humidity but do not require frequent misting like some other plants do. However, misting them occasionally can help increase humidity around them, especially during dry seasons or in air-conditioned spaces with low humidity levels. Just make sure not to overdo it; mist once every couple of weeks, if needed, without making leaves too wet or prone to fungal problems.